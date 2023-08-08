Brandi Rhodes has a hilarious reaction to opening WWE RAW segment featuring Seth Rollins

Former AEW star Brandi Rhodes had quite the reaction to the opening segment involving her husband Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on WWE RAW.

On the latest edition of the red brand, Cody Rhodes opened the show by reflecting on an intense encounter with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. However, the dramatic scene was interrupted by Seth Rollins, who entered the ring. In his typical fashion, the latter welcomed the fans to "Monday Night Rollins."

He reminded Cody Rhodes of their past encounters. Now, it seemed Seth Rollins was extending the challenge back to Cody. He questioned his newfound confidence, urging him to put it to the test in the squared circle.

Amid the chaos, entered Judgment Day with Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley to cut a promo. Faction leader Finn Balor suddenly attacked Rollins and Rhodes, triggering mayhem. WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn rushed in to save the babyfaces. Amidst the settling dust, Cody Rhodes proposed a high-stakes trios main event.

Reacting to the wild brawl, Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter, offering her humorous take.

"These men just out there hitting absurd moves in the craziest of shoes," she said.

Check out her tweet below:

The stage is set for a thrilling showdown, high-stakes six-man tag match on RAW.

What are your thoughts on the opening segment of WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

