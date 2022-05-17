Brandi Rhodes opens up on her life after AEW departure

Brandi Rhodes was once the much disliked Chief Brand Officer of AEW, but since her departure from the promotion, she has been prioritizing different things. In a recent interview, Brandi revealed that the changes in her life have allowed her to put her daughter first.

Alongside her husband Cody Rhodes, the former CBO joined AEW in 2019. Across her nearly three years with the promotion, Brandi was involved in quite a few high-profile women's matches. Despite her high status, Rhodes never captured any titles with AEW.

During her interview with People.com, Brandi Rhodes shared how her life has changed over the past year.

“I’ve had many career changes that weren’t really anticipated over the past year and it actually turned out to be a really great thing because through these changes I have had the ability to be like, ‘You know what? I’m prioritizing my daughter,” Brandi said. “So we are literally just doing whatever we want. We’re discovering things together, we’re traveling together."

Brandi Rhodes added that her new lifestyle has helped her in her motherhood journey.

“I’m able to say, ‘Hey, I want my baby here.’ I’ve been blessed with the freedom to be able to see motherhood exactly how I want to right now and that was not always going to be the case.” [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Brandi Rhodes is an accomplished wrestler who could still go on to join a wrestling promotion after her daughter with Cody, Liberty Iris, grows older.

Need to catch up with the latest results of AEW Rampage? Check them out via this link.

Brandi Rhodes doesn't mind if her daughter ends up becoming a wrestler

Together, Brandi and Cody Rhodes have one daughter, who was born while both stars were in AEW. Continuing in the same interview, Brandi Rhodes noted that she'd support Liberty Iris in whatever career she'd end up in the future.

“If that’s [wrestling] something she ends up loving and being interested in, then of course we’ll go that direction and encourage her,” Rhodes says. “But I really want her to know that, ‘Hey, just because this is what Mom and Dad did, maybe I don’t have to do that at all. Maybe I’m into ice skating, maybe I’m into soccer, maybe I want to cook.’ The world is literally her oyster." - (H/T: WrestlingInc)

While the Rhodes family is no longer with AEW, perhaps one day 'Liberty Rhodes' could end up debuting in the promotion to continue the Rhodes legacy.

Missed out on what went down with Sasha and Naomi during RAW? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

Edited by Prem Deshpande