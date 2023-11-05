Brandi Rhodes reacts to Cody Rhodes' Crown Jewel win

Cody Rhodes secured an impressive victory over Damian Priest at WWE Crown Jewel, and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, was one happy woman.

The former AEW star took to Twitter after her husband’s win and reacted to a post by the official WWE Twitter handle that said Cody was on his way to finish the story.

“🥳🥳🥳,” Brandi tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Cody overcame the odds at Crown Jewel after he was attacked by Priest before the match had even started. However, that was the only blip for him during the match, as he immediately took control.

The fight continued outside the ring, and it looked bleak for the former AEW star after Damian Priest hit him with The Reckoning on top of the announcers' table. Things evened up as The American Nightmare hit Cross Rhodes as they got back into the ring.

The Judgment Day was up to their usual shenanigans as Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio came out to support Priest, but they were thwarted by Jey Uso, who superkicked them all. As that was happening, Cody Rhodes hit The Archer of Infamy with another Cross Rhodes to take the win.

Veteran wants Randy Orton to take on Cody Rhodes after his return

Jim Cornette is known for his hot takes in the world of wrestling, and his latest one will have people talking.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast Jim Cornette Drive Thru, the veteran commented on whether a returning Randy Orton would be a good opponent for Cody Rhodes if he does not have a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

“Cody and Orton might be a good deal. But should he come in and stab him in the back or should he come in and help him and then in six months stab him in the back?... Does Orton come back and get the round of applause from the fans for the return, and he's another name coming back? Does he aid Cody, if Cody's not going to have this showdown with Roman at WrestleMania?" Cornette wondered.

If Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes do go head to head, then it will be interesting to see as The Viper was once the head of the stable, of which Cody was a huge part.

Will you be interested to see Rhodes take on Orton? Tell us in the comments below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here