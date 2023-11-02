WWE veteran comments on a potential feud between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes possibly feuding with Randy Orton after the latter makes his return.

It has been rumored that WWE and The Viper are targeting Survivor Series, which will take place on November 25, as the potential date and location for the much anticipated return. Orton been out of action since May last year due to an injury. Over a dozen years ago, the 14-time world champion was involved in a villainous stable with The American Nightmare and Ted DiBiase Jr., known as The Legacy.

Speaking on the latest edition of Jim Cornette Drive-Thru, the WWE veteran commented on Randy Orton possibly feuding with Cody Rhodes after he returns. Cornette stated that there would be meaning behind it because of Dusty Rhodes' methods.

Cody and Orton might be a good deal. But should he come in and stab him in the back or should he come in and help him and then in six months stab him in the back?... Does Orton come back and get the round of applause from the fans for the return, and he's another name coming back? Does he aid Cody, if Cody's not going to have this showdown with Roman at WrestleMania?" Cornette wondered. [3:11-4:35]

He added:

"Then it's an old-time Dusty kinda thing to have a big star come in and stand side-by-side with whichever Rhodes and then turn on him in the most heinous way possible after it's established and do that. Would that be something? Because then you get, instead of cold, you get Orton and Rhodes with meaning behind it." [4:37-5:00]

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton is a WrestleMania-caliber match

Many fans are expecting Cody Rhodes to finish the story on The Grandest Stage of Them All next year, after he failed to do so this year. However, if The American Nightmare doesn't face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, he could end up having a match against Randy Orton.

Both Rhodes and Orton are major stars in WWE, and with the right build, it would be a huge match. They have a storied history going back to their time in The Legacy. The story is there. A match between them would undoubtedly be interesting to see.

