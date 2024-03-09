Brandi Rhodes reacts after Cody Rhodes slaps The Rock on WWE SmackDown

Brandi Rhodes took a shot at The Rock after he got slapped by Cody Rhodes. She is a former AEW star who worked for the Jacksonville-based promotion for three years.

At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event in Las Vegas, the wrestling industry was overtaken after the People's Champ slapped the American Nightmare and turned heel.

On last week's Smackdown, The Rock presented a challenge to Rhodes and Rollins for a tag team match at WrestleMania XL. This Friday, the duo came to SmackDown to answer his question.

The Rock roasted Seth and Cody. Further, the People's Champ pushed the limits when he said the American Nightmare was a mistake. A furious Cody then slapped the Rock and sought his revenge.

Also, before SmackDown, The Rock posted a 10-minute long clip in which he roasted Cody Rhodes' dog Pharoah.

Following the controversial segment, Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter and seemingly revealed why the Bramha Bull got slapped.

"That's for Pharaoh and thinking every night is open mic night," Brandi wrote.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how Rock responds to the shocking turn of events.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Do you think Cody Rhodes will finish his story this WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion