Brandi Rhodes reveals 3-word advice she gave to Cody Rhodes before WWE RAW

Former AEW star Brandi Rhodes revealed some advice for her husband, Cody Rhodes, on social media ahead of the latter's match on Monday Night RAW.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Cody Rhodes were scheduled to face each other on RAW this week after engaging in a feud for a month. Throughout their feud, The King of Strong Style has had the upper hand due to his extraordinary weapon, the mist.

Brandi Rhodes recently took to Twitter and advised Cody to be aware of the mist.

"Last thing I said to @CodyRhodes this week before he left... WTM (Watch That Mist) #RAW," Brandi Rhodes shared.

Brandi Rhodes is a former AEW star who wrestled in the promotion a handful number of times. Brandi announced her release from the Jacksonville-based promotion along with Cody Rhodes in 2022.

Cody Rhodes' wife revealed why she refused to return to WWE

Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, wrestled in WWE for five years between 2011 and 2016 under the ring name Eden Stiles. While The American Nightmare made his return to Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania 38, his wife decided otherwise.

While speaking on the Ring the Belle podcast, Brandi revealed why she chose not to return to the WWE ring.

"We had Libby with us the whole time. Cody [Rhodes] was actually an exemplary dad and doing the dad role because he was injured. So he was watching her, and we had a nanny with us, and everything worked great, but it was very tough, and it was tough to me to come home beat up from wrestling all day, and then my daughter, we have a bond so she just wants to be with me and she wants to be on me, and I was just unable to figure out how to make that all work in my head so I just didn’t pursue it further after that," Brandi Rhodes said.

