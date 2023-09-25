Cody Rhodes' wife Brandi Rhodes opens up on why she refused to have an in-ring run in WWE

Brandi Rhodes has had a fantastic run in several wrestling promotions and has taken on several roles, ranging from a professional wrestler to the Chief Brand Officer.

While fans eagerly await her return to the squared circle, Brandi doesn't seem to be in the mood to return to the ring or any other role in a wrestling promotion, and she recently explained her reasons during a conversation on Ring the Belle podcast.

The former AEW star revealed that the reason for her not taking any role in WWE was because of her daughter. She also opened up about how her husband, Cody Rhodes, was supportive of her during the time.

"We had Libby with us the whole time. Cody was actually an exemplary dad and doing the dad role because he was injured. So he was watching her, and we had a nanny with us, and everything worked great, but it was very tough, and it was tough to me to come home beat up from wrestling all day, and then my daughter, we have a bond so she just wants to be with me and she wants to be on me, and I was just unable to figure out how to make that all work in my head so I just didn’t pursue it further after that," said Brandi.

The 40-year-old former announcer then revealed the one condition in which she would consider working with WWE:

"I probably would have worked for them if it was a different circumstance. Even if Liberty was older, I probably would have had an easier time doing it but it just seemed glaring to me that-that was not the calling." [H/T: PostWrestling]

Brandi Rhodes responds to Brock Lesnar after he destroys her husband in the ring

Brandi Rhodes might not be interested in returning to the ring, but she's certainly watching for her husband.

In April, when Brock Lesnar was getting the better of her husband, Cody Rhodes, she posted a non-PG message about what the Beast Incarnate should expect.

She also threatened to beat up Rhea Ripley when The Eradicator was involved in a feud between Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio.

This proves that you can take a wrestler out of wrestling but can't take wrestling out of a wrestler.

What do you think? Will Brandi Rhodes be back in the ring? Tell us in the comments section below.