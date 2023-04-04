Brandi Rhodes sends a non-PG four-word message to Brock Lesnar after RAW

Brandi Rhodes had some interesting words for Brock Lesnar after he attacked Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW.

Fans were stunned when The Beast Incarnate turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes before their tag team match with The Bloodline on RAW. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa left the ring while Lesnar continued assaulting Rhodes.

Soon after, Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, took to Twitter to send a message to Brock Lesnar.

"These h*es ain't loyal 😡"

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes is bound to be an interesting feud

Fans are aware that Lesnar and Rhodes are feuding for the first time on WWE TV. The Beast Incarnate has gone through several babyface and heel turns in his career, but tonight was something that fans hadn't anticipated.

Cody Rhodes made his WWE return at WrestleMania 38. He has been one of the top names ever since and has amassed a massive fanbase. As for Brandi, she recently opened up about possibly returning to the WWE ring while speaking with BARE magazine:

"It has been about a year. I feel very good about the decision. There was a lot about my position in the industry that took a lot of the joy out of it for me. Life is too short to be fighting so hard and still left feeling unfulfilled. Especially with everything that I have to offer still mentally and physically. I’d like to experience joy in my contributions at this point."

Brandi clearly isn't happy with what transpired at the end of WWE RAW. Cody had trusted Brock Lesnar and ended up paying a hefty price.

What do you think of this potential feud? Are you interested in a future Rhodes vs. Lesnar contest? Sound off in the comments below.

