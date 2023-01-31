Brandi Rhodes provides an update on potentially returning to a WWE ring

Having left AEW along with her husband Cody Rhodes last year to return to WWE, Brandi Rhodes has been asked if she sees herself returning to the ring.

Prior to her run on the indie circuit and in AEW, where she occasionally worked as an in-ring performer, Rhodes worked in WWE as a ring announcer under the name of Eden Stiles. But like her husband, she was able to elevate her name and image after leaving the company in 2016.

Now a fully committed mother away from the ring, Brandi was recently asked by BARE magazine as to why she chose to step away from the wrestling business last year and whether she will ever return.

"It has been about a year. I feel very good about the decision. There was a lot about my position in the industry that took a lot of the joy out of it for me. Life is too short to be fighting so hard and still left feeling unfulfilled. Especially with everything that I have to offer still mentally and physically. I’d like to experience joy in my contributions at this point." H/T BARE

The recent weekend was a historic one for the Rhodes family, as Cody won the men's Royal Rumble which earned him a world title match in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Brandi Rhodes on Cody's biggest-ever win in WWE

After making a dramatic return to WWE last year, many questioned if The American Nightmare was making the right choice, given the integral role he had in building AEW.

However, after winning the Royal Rumble, it seems as though he made the right decision.

After his huge win, Brandi Rhodes took to social media to recount an emotional moment in their relationship, as well as congratulate her husband on his win.

"11 years ago we had a private conversation in a TV hotel parking lot. It was a broken hearted pipe dream void of direction, but filled with hope. There were many setbacks. But now here he is pointing to the Wrestlemania sign. LIVE this moment @CodyRhodes... #Rhodes2Wrestlemania."

Cody Rhodes continued his great form again last night on Monday Night RAW as he defeated former WWE Universal Champion, Finn Balor, in the main event of the show.

What was your reaction to Cody Rhodes winning the Royal Rumble match? Let us know in the comments section below.

