Future plans for Brandi Rhodes revealed

Brandi Rhodes revealed some plans for her future endeavors after she left AEW along with her husband, Cody in February. She will now take her show Shot of Brandi to television.

Brandi is no stranger to television, as she has done several shows before. She was a cast member of WAGS: Atlanta, which aired from January 3 to February 7, 2018, as a spin-off from the original show. It documented the personal lives of wives from different sportspersons.

The former AEW Chief Brand Officer also starred with Cody in Rhodes to the Top on TBS. The reality series aired its first season on September 29, 2021, and was well received by the fans. It tackled the behind-the-scenes activities of the then AEW power couple.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Rhodes secured a deal with DIGA Studios, the producer of Scream and Teen Wolf shows, to elevate her cooking show into television as a full half-hour series.

“I am excited to see the show evolve and thankful for the fans who have followed along. I assure you, now that I’m working with DIGA the best is yet to come,” Rhodes said.

DIGA studios is run by former MTV programming chief Tony DiSanto. The producer featured some series such as Hot Ones: The Game Show of truTV and Selling the Hamptons of Discovery+. Shot of Brandi will be the latest non-scripted series from the studio.

Brandi Rhodes' show was on YouTube for many years

Brandi Rhodes debuted Shot of Brandi on YouTube in August 2018 and lasted four years with 46 total episodes. The show was about her cooking some food and creating cocktails while chatting with guests, most notably wrestlers or wrestling personalities.

The cooking show was initially about Brandi making recipes herself with twists such as Tequila Guacamole, Wine Cookies, Football Party Bread, Guinness Cupcakes, and Lamb with Mint Sauce.

Later on, she included the AEW roster with stars such as Chris Jericho, MJF, Sammy Guevara, and Orange Cassidy, among others. She even had NBA legend Dominique Wilkins at one point.

Brandi Rhodes securing a deal with DIGA Studios is proof that she will venture into a different career path for now. She might not yet be involved in wrestling, but she will continue to entertain audiences through her cooking show.

Edited by Debottam Saha