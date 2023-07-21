Brandi Rhodes says her family member was "very p*ssed" about Cody Rhodes losing major WWE match; possibly dropped F-bomb

Former AEW star Brandi Rhodes recently shared her reaction to watching her husband, Cody Rhodes, headline WrestleMania 39. She also revealed that her mother was very upset with the outcome of the bout.

WrestleMania 39 witnessed an intense clash between Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, with the latter emerging victorious with the help of Solo Sikoa. The journey leading up to this momentous occasion is set to be showcased in an upcoming documentary titled The American Nightmare, scheduled for a premiere on July 31 on Peacock.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Brandi Rhodes was asked about her emotions while witnessing her husband's main event bout. She expressed that his headlining WrestleMania was a significant achievement in itself, regardless of the outcome.

"See, I look at things very differently. I’m very much a look at where you come from, look at where you are and we came from kind of a sticky, weird situation to the main event of WrestleMania so win or lose, here we are. I’m in the front row of my husband’s main event of WrestleMania which was not on my bingo card for a while, you know? So I’m just happy. I’m happy nobody’s hurt. Hey, we’re still ready to party," Brandi said.

However, she mentioned that her mom was apparently distraught and furious about the situation and could have also possibly dropped F-bombs.

"I had things I wanted to do and we got down to ‘em but, my mom however, very pi*sed. Everybody was telling me, ‘Your mom is taking it really hard,’ and I know my mom. She’s an F-bomb dropper. I mean, she’s a good Christian woman. However, she’s an F-bomb dropper, she’s the throw things type so I can only imagine what was happening up in the box suite but, I’m glad I wasn’t there." [H/T- PostWrestling]

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, addresses TV return

Former AEW star Brandi Rhodes had two stints with WWE first in 2011 and then from 2013 to 2016, serving as a ring announcer and backstage interviewer. She then moved to AEW, where she also performed in the ring. Now, she has once again opened up about the possibility of her returning to the promotion.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, Brandi Rhodes said she does not see herself returning as an on-screen character anytime soon.

"So, I don't think it's gonna happen anytime soon because I've been very candid and very quiet and working diligently for over a year now on a new journey," Brandi said.

Rhodes used to make regular appearances in Tony Khan's promotion on TV with Cody Rhodes during her time there. It remains to be seen whether a return to the squared circle is on the cards for the star.

Are you excited to see Cody Rhodes' upcoming documentary? Sound off in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage