40-year-old former superstar provides update on potential WWE return; announces new project

Brandi Rhodes (fka Eden Stiles) recently addressed potentially returning to WWE TV.

Brandi initially joined the Stamford-based company in 2011. Although she left a few months later, the 40-year-old returned to WWE in 2013. Her second run lasted about three years, during which she worked as a ring announcer and backstage interviewer. Despite her husband, Cody Rhodes, returning last year at WrestleMania 38 after nearly six years of absence, Brandi did not follow in his footsteps.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, Brandi addressed her pro wrestling future. The star revealed that she would not return as an on-screen character anytime soon.

"So, I don't think it's gonna happen anytime soon because I've been very candid and very quiet and working diligently for over a year now on a new journey."

The former AEW in-ring performer then announced her latest project.

"I decided a while ago that I'm gonna open a yoga and pilates studio. And it really helped and healed me in so many ways after having Liberty [her daughter], going through the changes that we went through, I just wanted to spread it to people. So, I've been working on that. I'm finally in construction. And I'm hoping that [in] Fall 2023, we will be open. And we will be on an online application. So, people, hopefully, worldwide would be able to take place and take part and do some yoga and learn to feel good." [2:42 - 3:22]

Cody Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2023

While Brandi Rhodes is focusing on her projects outside the wrestling business, her husband has to overcome a huge challenge next month at SummerSlam. The American Nightmare will square off against Brock Lesnar after the latter accepted his challenge on this week's RAW.

The two superstars have clashed twice since WrestleMania 39. While Rhodes defeated The Beast Incarnate at Backlash 2023, he suffered a defeat against Lesnar at Night of Champions.

