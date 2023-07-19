"I gotta finish the story too" - Cody Rhodes' best friend on possible WWE return after 3 years

Former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona recently addressed possibly returning to WWE.

Cardona joined the Stamford-based company in 2005. He spent nearly 15 years as a regular competitor, during which he held the Intercontinental Championship, United States Title, and Tag Team Championships alongside Curt Hawkins. However, the 38-year-old was released from his contract in April 2020.

The former Intercontinental Champion has a close friendship with Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare and his wife, Brandi, were the ones who set Cardona up with his wife, Chelsea Green.

While attending the red carpet premiere of his best friend Cody Rhodes' upcoming documentary, "American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes," Cardona addressed the possibility of returning to WWE in an interview with Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture.

"Oh man, listen, I'm the hottest free agent, but listen, Cody has to finish the story. I gotta finish the story too. Tonight's about Cody, Chelsea, but never say never. That's what Justin Bieber said. To quote the great Justin Bieber, 'Never say never,'" he said. [From 02:27 to 02:42]

Matt Cardona's wife recently won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Last Monday on RAW, Matt Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, and her partner Sonya Deville defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan to capture the Women's Tag Team Championships. The title is the first for both ladies in the Stamford-based company.

After congratulating his wife in a post on Twitter, the former Intercontinental Champion made a surprising comment about her achievement in another social media post.

"I am now one half of one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions!" Cardona wrote.

