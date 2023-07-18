Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green celebrate title win with an iconic photo alongside top WWE executive 

WWE's resident "Karen" duo has become the new Women's Tag Team Champions! After their hard-fought victory over Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green celebrated with none other than the Chief Creative Officer Triple H himself.

The two women captured the Women's Tag Team Championship on Monday Night RAW, following an intense match against Morgan and Rodriguez. The former champions were at a disadvantage from the opening bell, as they were attacked by World Women's Champion Rhea Ripley before the bout during a backstage interview. This resulted in Rodriguez suffering an injured leg.

In a short tweet following the bout, Sonya Deville expressed her excitement about winning her first championship in WWE. She also shared a photo with Triple H and her partner Chelsea Green.

"8 years. 8 years we have been waiting for this photo. @ImChelseaGreen Thank you @TripleH AND NEW," Sonya Deville said on Twitter.

Check out the photo below:

The win serves as the first championship win in the company for both Deville and Green. Deville and Green were both formally introduced to the WWE Universe in 2015 as participants in that year's Tough Enough. They are now in the history books as the first female competitors of the show to win the titles.

Sonya Deville recently broke character to send some love to another WWE Superstar

Sonya Deville recently broke character to show support for fellow superstar Shotzi and her sister. Shotzi's sister was recently diagnosed with liver cancer, with loved ones starting a fundraiser to help provide financial relief during her recovery.

In an attempt to help raise awareness for the fundraiser, Sonya Deville took to Twitter and made a short yet powerful message about the sisters.

Fans saw Shotzi shave her iconic green hair on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how Deville and Green's championship reigns will pan out.

