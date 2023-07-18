WWE veteran wins first-ever title after nearly eight years during RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green collided with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Deville and Green earned a shot at the titles after defeating several other teams in a Number One Contendership Turmoil Match two weeks ago. Before the bout, neither woman had won a title in WWE before.

On the red brand this week, Liv and Raquel were part of a backstage segment where they spoke about their title match. They were then confronted by Rhea Ripley, the current Women's World Champion. Things turned physical as The Nightmare attacked them both, leaving Rodriguez with an injured knee.

Raquel wasn't 100% going into the bout, but she was cleared to compete. After the match started, Sonya Deville blasted Morgan with a kick. She and her partner then did a double-team suplex on Liv for a two-count.

After Raquel Rodriguez was tagged into the match, she tossed Deville into the turnbuckle and hit her with a powerslam. Sonya targeted Raquel's injured knee as she locked her in a submission move to increase the pain.

Deville set Rodriguez in a submission move focusing on the injured ankle. Later on, Liv hit Chelsea with the Oblivion, but Sonya made the save. Green then hit her Jumping Un-Pretty-Her finishing move for a two-count. Finally, Chelsea Green performed the move again, and Sonya followed it up with a running knee to win the match and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green are champions for the first time in WWE. It will be interesting to see what is next for the partnership between Rodriguez and Morgan.

What are your thoughts on the title change? Sound off in the comments section below!

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here