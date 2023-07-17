Sonya Deville breaks character to send a message to current female star's sister who is battling cancer

Sonya Deville breaks character to send a message to a current female WWE Superstar's sister who is undergoing cancer treatment.

Shotzi has been one of the most consistent performers in the ring. She has delivered impressive performances. Recently she got herself involved in a storyline with Damage CTRL. As part of that storyline, Shotzi appeared on SmackDown and shaved her head.

It turns out that Shotzi's real-life sister Shawn has been diagnosed with liver cancer and Shotzi shaved her head in support of her sister. Shawn is set to undergo hepatectomy and will have a portion of her liver removed. The family also started a fundraiser to help pay for the treatment.

Fans and wrestlers have shown their support for Shotzi and her family. Even Sonya Deville broke character on social media to send a message to Shotzi and Shawn.

"Shotzi and Shawn are bada**es!!"

Sonya Deville had an important message for her tag team partner ahead of important match on RAW

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green defeated four other teams to become the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship. They will now face Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan this week on RAW and it looks like they are ready to win gold.

Chelsea Green recently tweeted out that she was packing her bags for RAW and was not sure which color went best with gold. Deville then reminded her to leave room for the titles that she will have to carry if they win.

"Make sure you leave room in your bag for our titles on the way home!!" tweeted Deville.

It's sad to hear about Shotzi's sister and we send our thoughts and prayers to the family in these difficult times.

