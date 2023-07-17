Sonya Deville recently sent out a bold statement on social media ahead of her Women's Tag Team Championship match on WWE RAW alongside her tag-team partner Chelsea Green.

The duo has only been teaming together for a few months but has become a regular feature on Monday Night RAW. Two weeks ago, they won a tag-team Gauntlet match to become the number one contenders to the Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

The team will face Morgan and Rodriguez for the titles tomorrow night. Not short of confidence, Deville recently took to Twitter, replying to her partner to claim they will be leaving RAW with championship gold.

"Make sure you leave room in your bag for our titles on the way home!! tweeted Deville.

Deville and Green have yet to win their first titles in WWE, perhaps Monday Night could be a turning point in the careers of the superstars.

Sonya Deville reacted to WWE Superstar shaving her head on SmackDown

Sonya Deville reacted with a supportive response to former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Shotzi, who shaved her head on Friday Night SmackDown.

Shotzi has been involved in a rivalry with Bayley and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL. On the June 30 edition of the blue brand, The duo attacked Shotzi backstage, with the Role Model chopping off some of the 31-year-old's iconic green hair.

Last Friday, Shotzi appeared on the blue brand after Bayley's win over Zelina Vega. The former NXT star stated that she had no fear and was in control before shaving her head.

Sonya Deville reacted to the segment with a short yet supportive response:

"Goosebumps," she tweeted.

Do you think Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green should win the Women's tag team Championships on RAW? Let us know in the comments below!

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here