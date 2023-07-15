Sonya Deville has one-word reaction to female star shaving her head on WWE SmackDown

Sonya Deville reacted to a female star who shaved her head during WWE SmackDown.

Shotzi has been involved in a rivalry with Damage CTRL for quite some time now. The last time we saw her, she was brutally attacked by Bayley and IYO SKY backstage. The Role Model also chopped off a bit of the 31-year-old's hair.

Tonight on the blue brand, Bayley faced off against Zelina Vega. The Role Model was able to defeat her opponent without much effort. However, after the match, Shotzi showed up on the titantron. She stated that she had no fear and she was in control.

She then took a razor and began shaving off her hair with a deranged look. The whole segment seemed to scare Damage CTRL, who didn't know what to make of it.

It also got the attention of Sonya Deville, who had the best word to describe the entire segment.

"Goosebumps," she said.

Check out Sonya Deville's tweet here:

It will be interesting to see if this new look will lead to a character change in Shotzi when she returns.

