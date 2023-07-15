31-year-old female star shaves off all her hair after being provoked by Bayley on SmackDown

Bayley might have what's coming to her after provoking a 31-year-old star to a point of no return. Along with a huge character change, the Damage CTRL member was left scared and somewhat scarred after her former opponent shaved her hair off.

The star in question is none other than Shotzi, who Bayley and Iyo Sky had a little feud with before Money in the Bank 2023. After Shotzi failed to beat the former SmackDown Women's Champion to take her spot in the MITB ladder match, the Damage CTRL leader and Iyo Sky cut a chunk of her hair. They carried them out this week to the ring like it was a souvenir.

After Bayley defeated Zelina Vega on SmackDown in a few minutes, she was confronted on the screen by Shotzi, who shaved her hair to indicate a big character change.

Shotzi has yet to take the next big step on the women's roster and has been floundering back and forth. Her feud with the former Women's Champion and character change will likely bring out an interesting side that nobody has seen before.

You can watch a small clip of her shaving her head off below:

It isn't clear whether she will start walking out with her head completely shaved, or if she simply have one side of her hair shaved. Either way, it will be interesting to see.