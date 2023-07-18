Matt Cardona makes surprising comment after Chelsea Green's title win on WWE RAW 

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona recently commented on his wife, Chelsea Green, winning the Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Sonya Deville.

Last night, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan to capture the Women's Tag Team Championships. The title is the first for Green and Deville in the Stamford-based company. Former superstar Matt Cardona was backstage at RAW to celebrate his wife's title win. The 32-year-old recently took to Instagram to post a photo with her husband backstage, stating that it was a "night I'll never forget."

Cardona commented on his wife's Instagram post with a surprising claim. He also posted the same on his Twitter account.

"I am now one half of one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions!" Cardona wrote.

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona I am now one half of one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions!

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green celebrated their Women's Tag Team Title win with an iconic photo alongside a top executive. Check out the details here.

What did Chelsea Green say about winning her first WWE title?

Chelsea Green participated in the 2015 Tough Enough competition before signing with the Stamford-based company three years later. Her first run lasted nearly three years. However, she was released from her contract in April 2021.

Green returned to the Stamford-based company earlier this year to join the Monday Night RAW roster. She aligned herself with Sonya Deville, with whom she finally won her first title. Following their victory, the 32-year-old took to Twitter, disclosing that she has "lots of people to thank."

"I have lots of people to thank so I’ll be drafting up a PDF to send to @WWE management so they can post it! I’m v busy being a champion & will not have time to personally thank those that have helped me along the way!!!"

Mandy Rose sent out a message of appreciation to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. Check out her comments here.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here