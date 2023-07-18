Mandy Rose sends out a message of appreciation to current champions, says they deserve the victory

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose sent out a congratulatory message to the new Women's Tag Team Champions, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, following their victory on RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Deville and Green faced Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Sonya had the upper hand initially and the duo eventually managed to win the match after Chelsea Green hit her finisher on Morgan.

Taking to social media, Deville and Green's real-life friend Mandy sent out a message of appreciation to the RAW Superstars, stating that the duo "deserved" the victory.

"YES YES YES !!! (emoji) WELL DESERVED LADIES !!" she wrote.

You can check out a screengrab of her Instagram story below:

Bill Apter shares his opinion on Mandy Rose's return to WWE

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter shared his honest opinion on Mandy Rose's return to WWE.

In an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter said that although she didn't know wrestling when she initially came in, she "learned the ropes" and made her name in the business.

He further added that despite her departure from the ring, she might soon return to the squared circle.

Apter said:

"But honestly, she [Mandy Rose] started out as a pretty face and a pretty body; the model look. But she really learned the ropes, and she really became quite a talent in NXT and WWE. And Teddy [Long] is gonna know this better than either of us. Once you go away from it for years, there's always something that's gonna drive you back in because you really never wanna leave it forever."

It would be interesting to see if Mandy does return to the ring anytime soon or not.

