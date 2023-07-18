Chelsea Green comments after winning her first championship in WWE

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green expressed gratitude in her typical way upon winning her first championship in the company.

This week's edition of the red brand saw Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the tag team championships. However, the babyface duo were involved in an altercation with Rhea Ripley earlier on the show and were not at their 100%, leading to Green and Deville picking up the victory.

Following the victory, Chelsea Green took to Twitter to express her joy. The 32-year-old star stated that she has been very busy since becoming a champion, that's why she will draft a PDF for the company's management so she can express her thanks to everyone who has supported her in this journey:

"I have lots of people to thank so I’ll be drafting up a PDF to send to @WWE management so they can post it! I’m v busy being a champion & will not have time to personally thank those that have helped me along the way!!!."

Triple H congratulated Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville after their title victory on WWE RAW

The pairing of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville has been a major hit among fans, with many particularly impressed with the former's second stint with the promotion. The duo got a chance to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship after winning the #1 Contendership Turmoil on RAW a couple of weeks back and were able to convert the opportunity to lift their first title in the company.

The newly-crowned champions also received word of praise from the company's Chief Content Officer, Triple H. In a short tweet after their victory, Hunter congratulated the pair:

"Ready to make this moment their own. Congratulations to your new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions @SonyaDevilleWWE & @ImChelseaGreen."

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships have changed hands multiple times in the last few weeks. First, Raquel and Liv had to forfeit the titles due to an injury to the latter. The duo, however, reunited after Liv's return to dethrone Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. However, their reign also did not last long as Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville secured the victory on RAW.

