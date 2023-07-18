"He knew we would be stars" - Current Champion praises Triple H for major push in WWE

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville thanked Triple H after becoming the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

The duo battled Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the gold this week on RAW. Raquel was fighting with an injured knee, and the team of Green and Deville took full advantage of this situation. A combination of the Unprettier from Chelsea and a Knee Strike by Sonya on Liv won them the titles.

After the match, the newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champions posed for photographs backstage with Triple H. Both stars took to Twitter to express their gratitude and thanked Hunter for giving them their moment to shine.

Green mentioned that The Game was their number one supporter and was always aware of their potential.

"Thank you to all of our fans. Especially our #1 supporter Mr @TripleH himself… he knew we would be stars, we just waited for the perfect moment to prove it!!!!!!" she wrote.

Triple H also congratulated the new Women's Tag Team Champions

After the match, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H also congratulated the new Women's tag champs.

Hunter stated that the duo was ready to make this their moment and achieve greater goals in WWE.

"Ready to make this moment their own. Congratulations to your new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions @SonyaDevilleWWE & @ImChelseaGreen."

The Women's Tag Team Championship has been hotly contested over the last few months, changing hands frequently. After Raquel Rodriguez vacated the titles due to Liv Morgan's injury, the team of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler became the champs.

The duo defeated NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre to unify the titles. However, they lost to Raquel and Liv at Money in the Bank. With Sonya and Chelsea as the new champions, it will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the duo on RAW.

