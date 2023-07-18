We got another great episode of WWE RAW tonight with Brock Lesnar attacking Cody Rhodes with a steel chair while we got new women's tag team champs. We got a big tag title match in the main event as well as a big rematch being teased between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.

Gunther def. Matt Riddle

Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green def. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions

Viking Raiders def. Alpha Academy

Shayna Baszler def. Nikki Cross

Bronson Reed def. Shinsuke Nakamura via DQ

Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens def. Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio to retain the Tag Team Championship

Cody Rhodes kicked off RAW and said that Brock Lesnar's shadow has been looming over him for a while. He called Lesnar out and wanted an answer for the SummerSlam challenge.

Cody's mom was in the front row, and Brock's music hit, but no one showed up at first. Brock came out with a steel chair and attacked Cody from backstage before hitting an F5 at ringside and locking in the Kimura Lock once on the floor and then in the ring.

Lesnar got some more chair shots before he accepted the challenge and left the ring.

WWE RAW Results (July 17, 2023): Gunther vs. Matt Riddle

The two traded holds early in the match, and Gunther sent Riddle into the corner before hitting some chops. Riddle broke out of a sleeper hold before the match headed outside, and Gunther got a big suplex on the floor.

Riddle came back with some big strikes in the ring before taking Gunther down with a high kick. They traded chops before Riddle got an exploder suplex. Gunther came back with a German Suplex before Riddle came back with the Floating Bro. Gunther got his knees up for the dive and hit the powerbomb for the win.

Result: Gunther def. Matt Riddle

Grade: B

Rhea Ripley attacked Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan backstage, and Rodriguez seemed to have injured her knee in the process.

The Judgment Day was out next, and Rhea hyped up Dominik's title match against Wes Lee on NXT this week. Priest reminded us that he was still Mr. Money in the Bank before Balor said that he was still after the Heavyweight Title.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn showed up to interrupt and said that no one wanted to hear The Judgment Day speak. Damian challenged them to a tag title match, and the duo accepted it after KO had another little tantrum.

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville - Women's Tag Team Championship match on RAW

Deville was in control early on against Morgan in the ring. Green was tagged in and hit a double-team suplex on Morgan before Deville came back with some strikes. Raquel was tagged in and threw Deville into the turnbuckles.

Deville dodged a big tackle in the corner before locking in a hold on the injured leg of Rodriguez. Morgan came in to break the hold before tagging in and hitting the Oblivion on Green for a near fall.

Rodriguez was at ringside, and Deville continued to go after the leg, using the apron to her advantage. Back in the ring, Morgan went after Deville but Green came back with her finisher and picked up the win.

Result: Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green def. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions

Grade: B

Seth Rollins was in a backstage interview when Finn Balor showed up and asked for a rematch before making some vague threats to the champion. Seth told him to take a shot or get out of his face, and Balor left at first before coming back to attack Rollins.

Viking Raiders vs. Alpha Academy - Viking Rules Match on RAW

Alpha Academy attacked the Viking Raiders before the bell, and after Erik and Gable officially started the match, Chad managed to get an ankle lock in. Tables came out early, and Otis got a massive toss on Ivar as the match went on.

We got a big dive from Ivar before Gable broke up the pin with a moonsault. Maxxine got in the ring and helped Gable clear the Vikings out before Valhalla came in and speared her through a table in the corner.

The Vikings came back with the advantage, but Otis came in and smashed them against each other before taking Erik out with a powerbomb. Otis hit the worm/elbow drop, but Valhalla interfered before he could get the finisher. The Raiders got the double powerbomb off the distraction and got the pin.

Result: Viking Raiders def. Alpha Academy

Grade: B+

Shayna Baszler vs. Nikki Cross on RAW

Baszler took Cross out right off the bat and locked in her trademark Kirifuda Clutch before picking up the win within seconds.

Result: Shayna Baszler def. Nikki Cross

Ronda Rousey showed up in the stands and said that she wasn't given anything in WWE and she only seized the opportunities she got. Rousey called Baszler a knockoff version of herself before Shayna said that she was better than Rousey and challenged her to a match.

Rousey denied the challenge before Baszler ran after her into the crowd. Rousey instead called for a SummerSlam match before walking out.

Grade: D

Becky Lynch was out next as a guest on The Miz's talk show Miz TV. Miz brought up The Man's losses, and she flipped out before destroying the Miz TV set. Becky yelled at Miz and asked him to bring Trish out because she knew how the show works.

Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark came out, and Stratus said that they were done with Becky and moving on to better things. Becky kept taunting Stratus, and finally, the latter agreed to the match, but under some conditions.

Trish said that Becky had to beat Zoey first, and if she loses, Lynch would have to get on her knees and say "Thank you Trish" while also tattooing it on herself. Becky accepted the challenge before a brawl broke out, and Lynch stole Trish's mask before getting a headbutt on Zoey with it.

Bronson Reed vs. Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW

Reed was in control early on and took Nakamura into the corner. Shinsuke came back with some kicks before Reed tackled him, and they both dropped outside the ring. Reed was sent into the ring post before Nakamura hit some strikes.

Reed came back with a Death Valley Driver before getting a near fall. Tommaso Ciampa came out of nowhere and attacked Bronson Reed, earning Shinsuke a disqualification. Nakamura attacked Ciampa and took him out with a kick before walking away.

Result: Bronson Reed def. Shinsuke Nakamura via DQ

Grade: B-

Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens (c) vs. Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match on RAW

Rollins attacked Finn Balor as the match began and chased him backstage. Judgment Day was in control in the ring, and they isolated Sami early on. Zayn managed to get the tag, and suddenly Dominik was in trouble as KO hit him with a senton and a splash in the corner for a near fall.

Rhea ran distraction allowing Dom to get back with a baseball slide before Priest got a chokeslam on the apron. Owens got some big clotheslines at ringside before getting a big splash on Priest off the apron. KO got a cannonball on Priest in the ring but missed the senton.

Sami came back and sent Priest outside before Dominik sent Zayn outside. Dom was almost pinned by KO, but Priest came back to break it up. Sami tagged in and got a big DDT before Priest came back with a poison rana for a near fall.

Priest was sent outside again before Dom came in with a dropkick and was tossed outside as well. Sami and KO hit dives to the outside before Rhea took KO out at ringside. The distraction allowed Priest to get a near fall before Liv Morgan came out and attacked Rhea.

Morgan took Rhea out and sent her over the barricades before Dom took the Blue Thunder Bomb before Sami and KO picked up the win.

Result: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens def. Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio to retain the Tag Team Championship

Grade: B+

