38-year-old star criticizes WWE's strange mismanagement of him

Whilst making it to the WWE is a dream for most wrestlers, once a performer has signed up for the company, their opinion of the business can change quickly.

One star who was signed to World Wrestling Entertainment for almost 15 years, was Matt Cardona (f.k.a. Zack Ryder) who, despite being popular with the fans, never made it into the main event scene.

During a recent appearance on the Strictly Business podcast, the former United States Champion revealed one of the main things he disliked about working for WWE.

"Just the changing of the schedules every week, I’m like, ‘I don’t miss that. I don’t miss, ‘Oh you’re needed for SmackDown, you’re not needed, you’re needed for live events, you’re not needed,’ I don’t miss that at all. I did that for 14 years straight and it became normal, it wasn’t until I left where I was like, wait a minute, that’s not normal. That’s not how you should live your life.” (H/T Ringside News)

In recent years, Matt Cardona has established himself as one of the biggest names in pro wrestling outside of any major promotion.

Matt Cardona wants a first-time-ever match with a WWE Hall of Famer

One performer that the 38-year-old seems determined to face before he retires is the Rated-R Superstar, Edge. The two men worked very closely in 2007 and 2008 when Cardona worked as The Canadian's lackey.

Speaking on Notsam Wrestling, Matt Cardona explained why he wants to go one-on-one with his mentor.

"That [a bout versus Edge] was always a dream match of mine, still is," Cardona said. "And when he had to retire, I thought it would never happen. Now he's back, then I get fired. But there's still time." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Check out the full video below:

With his real-life partner Chelsea Green having made her return to World Wrestling Entertainment earlier this year, many are expecting Cardona to also do the same in the near future.

Would you like to see Matt Cardona return to WWE?

