Cody Rhodes and potential returning WWE Superstar hated each other

Former WWE United States Champion Matt Cardona revealed that he and Cody Rhodes used to hate each other.

Cardona signed with the Stamford-based company in 2006. That same year, Cody Rhodes joined WWE's developmental territory. About a year later, the two superstars made their main roster debuts. Over the next few years, Cardona and The American Nightmare developed a close friendship.

The former United States Champion recently attended the red carpet premiere of Rhodes' upcoming documentary, "American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes." During an interview with Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, Cardona was asked to tell a story about The American Nightmare. He then revealed that they initially hated each other.

"I got a lot of Cody stories. My favorite I think is one of the first times we went to a theme park together, because at first we used to hate each other, then we found out we both like theme parks. And we organized a VIP tour of Universal Studios and I landed, before I moved to Orlando, I landed in Orlando, texted him, called him, no response," he said.

The former superstar added:

"I thought this was a Cody lie and then I was gonna go to Universal Studios and he wasn't there. Turned out he lost his phone in one of the rides. So, it all worked out but, you know, Cody likes to embellish things. I call the 'Cody lie.' A lot of Cody lies out there and I thought this was one of them but it wasn't." [From 00:36 to 01:09]

Check out the entire interview below:

Did Matt Cardona hint at returning to WWE?

Matt Cardona was released from his contract in April 2020. The 38-year-old has since been an active in-ring competitor on the independent circuit. He currently holds several titles.

During the same interview with Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, Cardona addressed the possibility of returning to WWE to rejoin his wife, Chelsea Green, and his best friend, Cody Rhodes. The former United States Champion claimed that, like Rhodes, he "gotta finish the story."

"Oh man, listen, I'm the hottest free agent, but listen, Cody has to finish the story. I gotta finish the story too. Tonight's about Cody, Chelsea, but never say never. That's what Justin Bieber said. To quote the great Justin Bieber, 'Never say never,'" he said.

