Ex-superstar claims he is currently a WWE titleholder despite not working for the company

Former United States Champion Matt Cardona recently claimed that he is now a WWE titleholder.

Cardona was released from his contract in April 2020 after spending 15 years in the Stamford-based company. Meanwhile, his wife, Chelsea Green, was also let go a year later. However, Green returned earlier this year to join forces with Sonya Deville. The two ladies recently defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan to capture the Women's Tag Team Championships.

While attending the red carpet premiere of his best friend Cody Rhodes' upcoming documentary, "American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes," Cardona spoke about his wife's title victory, jokingly claiming she made him a champion again in the Stamford-based company.

"You just said it, I am one-half of one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. So, Chelsea, thank you very much. I now have another WWE title to add to my collection," he said.

The former United States also addressed his presence backstage at Monday Night RAW.

"But last night Atlanta, Georgia, I had to be there. I had to support her. And I was so proud just watching her win the Tag Team Titles. I'm proud of everything she does, especially, you know, winning the gold," he added. [From 01:58 to 02:15]

Chelsea Green had a lot of people to thank after winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

While Matt Cardona thanked his wife for making him "one-half of one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions," Chelsea Green also disclosed in a Twitter post that she has a lot of people to thank for her achievement.

The 32-year-old revealed that she would send a PDF file to management for them to post.

"I have lots of people to thank so I'll be drafting up a PDF to send to [WWE] management so they can post it! I'm v busy being a champion & will not have time to personally thank those that have helped me along the way!!!" the new Women's Tag Team Champion wrote.

