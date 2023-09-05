Brandi Rhodes on whether she and Cody Rhodes will have any more children (Exclusive)

Cody and Brandi Rhodes welcomed their first child, Liberty Iris Runnels, in 2021. The couple clearly love their little girl, but is Brandi ready for another baby?

Cody and Brandi notably announced their pregnancy during an episode of AEW Dynamite. Fans even got to see some of Brandi's pregnancy during the Rhodes to the Top reality show, which gave an insight into the couple's lives.

During her recent exclusive interview with Bill Apter, Brandi Rhodes revealed that she is open to having another child, or even adopting one.

"I would like another one. (…) But yes, I would like to have another child. Which is kind of why I’m not interested in the whole wrestling thing, because why would I want to do that and get pregnant and everything? Also, not against adoption – I’m not exactly 20."

Since her departure from pro wrestling, Brandi Rhodes has now opened up her very own yoga and pilates studio after spending 200-plus hours training in both disciplines.

Brandi Rhodes also spoke about how quickly Liberty Iris is growing

The Rhodes family not only has a beautiful little girl, but also a striking Siberian Husky called Pharaoh, who made his debut in WWE back in June, this year. However, the apple of Brandi Rhodes' eye is clearly her daughter, Liberty Iris.

In the same interview, Brandi exclaimed that her baby is a toddler now, and went on to list all the names she calls her grandparents by.

"She’s not a baby anymore, she’s a toddler officially, she’s two. My dad, she calls ‘Paw,’ which she decided that was what she’s gonna call him. My mom is ‘Grammy,’ again, that is on her. And Michelle [Rhodes] is ‘Mimi.’ But Mimi is her consistent name across grandchildren."

It remains to be seen if Liberty Iris will one day follow her father into the pro wrestling industry, and become the next generation of Rhodes. Only time will tell, but with as many wrestlers in her family, the chances are probably high.

