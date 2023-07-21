Former AEW star Brandi Rhodes' wrestling future possibly revealed after her surprising announcement

Former AEW star Brandi Rhodes may have recently revealed her future in the wrestling business following major announcement about the next step in her career.

Rhodes enjoyed many successful years in the wrestling industry. She started in WWE as an announcer but left the promotion in 2016. The former star then embarked on a wrestling journey along with her husband, Cody Rhodes, that took her to promotions such as Stardom, Ring of Honor, IMPACT Wrestling, and most notably, AEW. Rhodes left AEW last year and has not stepped inside a wrestling ring since.

Brandi recently made an announcement on Twitter, revealing her latest gig, which was opening her very own Yoga + Pilates studio. She mentioned how this was a product of hundreds of hours of training. She also added that she can accommodate both in-studio and virtual classes.

"Finally revealed what I've been doing over the last year at last night's red carpet. 200+ hours of yoga and Pilates training has lead me to open my OWN yoga + Pilates reformer studio with in-person and virtual app based classes. So much more to come, opening Fall 2023!"

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes Finally revealed what I've been doing over the last year at last night's red carpet. 200+ hours of yoga and Pilates training has lead me to open my OWN yoga + Pilates reformer studio with in-person and virtual app based classes. So much more to come, opening Fall 2023! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/YKgGYcx4r0 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/YKgGYcx4r0" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/YKgGYcx4r0" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/YKgGYcx4r0

Thanks to her latest venture, a return to the squared circle can be virtually ruled out for Rhodes. She will likely focus on her new journey, and it seems that, at least for now, her wrestling career has hit the pause button.

Brandi Rhodes responded to fans asking for her return to the ring

Brandi Rhodes has not been seen in the ring in over a year. She recently took to Twitter to post a response to fans who have been asking for her appearance in WWE, saying how Pharaoh, the dog of the Rhodes family, is already there and there might not be a need to call on her.

Brandi Rhodes' tweet

Rhodes' undeniable talent as a performer cannot be understated. It is for this reason that fans have been clamoring to see her in the ring once again. It remains to be seen whether this will come to fruition anytime soon.

What are your reactions to Brandi Rhodes' announcement? Let us know in the comments section below.