Former WWE star responds to fans asking for her return after 7 years

Speculations regarding a former WWE personality possibly making her return have been at an all-time high. The star in question is none other than Brandi Rhodes, who recently addressed the fans awaiting her return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Brandi Rhodes and Cody Rhodes have been a celebrated power couple in wrestling circuits over the years. While her husband served as the Executive Vice-President of AEW, Brandi donned the hat of Chief Brand Officer of the company. Ever since The American Nightmare returned to WWE, fans have been wondering about their on-screen reunion.

It's noteworthy that Brandi served as a ring announcer for the sports entertainment juggernaut from 2013-2016. Given Rhodes' ongoing feud with Dominik Mysterio, fans are hopeful of Cody and Brandi joining forces to overcome Rhea Ripley and Mysterio at Money in the Bank.

Taking to Twitter, the popular television personality addressed the sparks of her WWE comeback.

"Y'all calling on me when Pharaoh [Rhodes' dog] is RIGHT THERE", tweeted Brandi.

Brandi Rhodes is seemingly prepared for a possible WWE return

Apart from their unparalleled backstage contributions towards AEW, Cody, and Brandi Rhodes shined with their in-ring performances as well. The former ring announcer has proven her mettle by confronting several formidable opponents inside a squared circle.

Prior to joining AEW in 2019, she performed in notable promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling and Ring of Honor. However, the 40-year-old has been away from wrestling since February 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Brandi recently showed off her incredible physique, hinting at possibly joining the former TNT Champion.

"It's mama's time to party now! (Asked Libby if I should post this. She said "yep" 😂)," tweeted Rhodes.

Brandi Rhodes returning to WWE will surely prove to be a significant moment for fans. She could easily act as the catalyst to push Cody Rhodes toward becoming a world champion. It remains to be seen whether the couple will be reunited in the promotion soon.

