Braun Strowman explicitly calls AEW Dynamite punishment for wrestling fans; defends WWE RAW

Adam Scherr, who many people used to know as Braun Strowman during his time in WWE, recently took to Twitter to take a massive dig at AEW's flagship programming.

Not too long ago, Tony Khan created a stir on social media by implying that the majority of the anti-AEW online community is not authentic. Mr. Khan claimed, via an "independent study," that these trolls are being derived from fake accounts and an army of bots funded by an anonymous party.

His statement became the talk of the wrestling town, with fans and wrestlers alike poking fun at Tony Khan.

Braun Strowman, who now runs his own promotion, Control Your Narrative, is one of them.

In response to the former Universal Champion calling Mr. Khan "a mark," a Twitter user posted a throwback photo of Strowman with a balding head. The latter quipped that today's generation of kids will eventually get the same hairdo.

Another fan then swore that if their kid were to get the same hairstyle as Strowman, he would punish him by making him watch three hours of RAW:

"If my kid does that i'll punish him by watching 3 hours of Raw," a Twitter user wrote.

TheWrestler @TheWrestler77 @Adamscherr99 @Wam3Y @P1AllElite If my kid does that i'll punish him by watching 3 hours of Raw @Adamscherr99 @Wam3Y @P1AllElite If my kid does that i'll punish him by watching 3 hours of Raw

Scherr quickly fired back by saying that watching RAW isn't as bad a punishment as tuning into AEW Dynamite:

"Hahahah dynamite would be far worse punishment," Strowman responded.

The Monster Among Men has become very outspoken on social media since getting released by WWE in early June last year.

Braun Strowman held talks with AEW last year

Bonafide Heat @BonafideHeat Braun Strowman to AEW? What we think about that Twitter? Braun Strowman to AEW? What we think about that Twitter? https://t.co/knTuUFn2dx

Before Adam Scherr, alongside EC3, started their own wrestling promotion, he was heavily rumored to be one of AEW's major signings.

Strowman himself confirmed that he held talks with AEW, but the two parties couldn't come to an agreement on a potential deal.

The 38-year-old star has embarked on a new chapter in his pro wrestling career. Now that he's relishing running Control Your Narrative, fans shouldn't expect to see him working under the AEW umbrella anytime soon.

What do you make of Braun Strowman's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Adam Scherr? Yes No 10 votes so far