"What a mark" - Former WWE Universal Champion mocks AEW boss Tony Khan 

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has mocked AEW boss Tony Khan following the latter's recent claims about bot accounts on social media.

Tony Khan got the wrestling community talking today with a series of strange tweets. Khan claimed to have commissioned an independent study revealing that a number of anti-AEW troll accounts on social media get boosted engagement through bot accounts. He also implied these bots were being funded by someone:

"An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing?" Tony Khan tweeted.

In a sarcastic response to his tweet, Braun Strowman (now known as Adam Scherr) tweeted the same, but switched out AEW for his newly-formed promotion CYN:

"An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch antiCYN online community arent real individuals its a staff running thousands of accounts an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely these arent real people. Whod pay for such a wildly expensive thing? #whatamark" - Adam Scherr tweeted.

Adam Scherr claimed he would be open to joining AEW

The Monster Among Men was released from WWE in 2021 as part of a shocking round of budget cuts. The former Braun Strowman had won his first world title a year prior, defeating Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36.

In 2021, Scherr was involved in numerous world title feuds. His final match in the company came at WrestleMania Backlash against Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

After his release, he worked a number of independent dates before joining forces with another former WWE star, EC3. The duo started a new promotion called Control Your Narrative that is looking to differentiate itself from the current wrestling products.

Scherr has taken numerous shots at AEW in the past, but maintained that business is business, and if Tony Khan were ever to call him, he would accept a high-paying deal.

Tony Khan has signed a number of big names who were released by WWE. In 2022, some of the most notable signings have been Keith Lee, William Regal, Toni Storm and Jeff Hardy. It seems unlikely that the Jacksonville Jaguars boss will be enticed to add Adam Scherr to that list.

