Braun Strowman, Mia Yim and the wrestling world pay heartfelt tribute to Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper) on his third death anniversary 

Today marked the third anniversary of AEW star Brodie Lee's (FKA Luke Harper) unfortunate passing. Several stars across the wrestling world have paid tribute to the late superstar.

The Exalted One was most known for his stints with WWE and AEW. He was a member of the infamous Wyatt Family and went through various storylines with the faction. In his time with AEW, he was known as the leader of the Dark Order, and he had a dominant reign as TNT Champion before he was dethroned by Cody Rhodes in what was his final match on the promotion.

Across social media, several people paid rich tributes to Brodie Lee. These included his wife Amanda Huber, his former comrades in the Wyatt Family, some members of the Dark Order, and some other stars in both WWE and AEW that he got to work with in the past.

These can be seen below.

Mustafa Ali's Tribute to Brodie Lee

All Elite Wrestling pays tribute to the late Brodie Lee

All Elite Wrestling recently paid tribute to the Exalted One following the third anniversary of his passing. They posted an almost three-minute tribute video that featured several great moments in his life.

This included his early days working the independent circuit, and his great moments being on All Elite Wrestling. There were also moments he shared with people away from the ring, including his family, and his friends in AEW, and WWE.

"Today marks three years since the world lost Jon Huber, Mr. Brodie Lee. Please join us in celebrating Big Rig by sharing your favorite memories. #BrodieLeeForever."

Lee stands as one of the stars that were gone too soon, but his impact on the fans and the people that surrounded him will always be remembered for decades to come. His son who was named as "Negative 1" of the Dark Order, carries his legacy as the leader of the faction.

