Top AEW star references Braun Strowman's(Adam Scherr) famous catchphrase to clap back at former WWE Superstar

AEW star Jade Cargill recently referenced former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (real name Adam Scherr) in a heated exchange of words with Athena.

The TBS Champion is currently feuding with the former NXT Superstar. Athena, who was referred to as 'Ember Moon' during her WWE tenure, was mentored by Triple H.

Last week on Rampage, The Fallen Goddess was successful in her bout against Penelope Ford. Following the match, Cargill assaulted Athena with a sledgehammer in a bid to 'destroy her steel wings.' The prop of choice used by the champion seemingly bore similarities to her opponent's mentor.

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is known for his immense strength. His huge hands were enough to crush his competitors, which resulted in the creation of his iconic catchphrase 'Get these hands.'

Athena and Jade Cargill have been in a heated exchange on Twitter since the former debuted on AEW. Following last week's Friday night show, Cargill responded to one of her challenger's jabs with a reference to The Monster Among Men's catchphrase:

"When do you want these hands?" tweeted Cargill.

Braun Strowman slammed AEW for their high-risk work environment

During his eight-year tenure with WWE, Braun Strowman was a force to be reckoned with. He clashed with prominent names from the roster including Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Big Show, Drew McIntyre, and many more.

The wrestling fraternity were stunned when The Monster Among Men was released from the McMahon-led company in June last year. Since then, he has been associated with the Control Your Narrative promotion.

The former RAW Superstar responded to an Instagram post citing AEW as 'trash.' He further stated that the Tony Khan led promotion was questionable in the work for the brand:

"CYN will be around longer than this trash. And our backing is worth 100's of dollars cause it's our money. Not blowing through daddy's hard earned [that's super questionable on the hard work but what ever do it know] #Botchfest #MarkFest #KilledTheBusiness."

Upon his departure from WWE, there was speculation on whether the former Universal Champion would join All Elite Wrestling. There has been no update on his interest in heading back to WWE under the new administration. Additionally, he has often fired shots at AEW for their mis-management and botched moves.

