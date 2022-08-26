"Super questionable on the hard work" - Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) brutally slams AEW for its unsafe work environment

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) recently commented on an Instagram post that showcased some inferior in-ring work by AEW stars.

Scherr is best known for his WWE tenure, where he secured multiple championships. Unfortunately, The Monster Among Men was shockingly released from the promotion in June 2021. Fans quickly clamored for the star to join AEW. However, he opted to work on establishing the Control Your Narrative promotion.

Reacting to a botch compilation video featuring AEW's Zack Clayton and Serpentico on Instagram, Scherr fired shots at the Jacksonville-based promotion and hailed CYN's potential longevity in the business.

"CYN will be around longer than this trash. And our backing is worth 100's of dollars cause it's our money. Not blowing through daddy's hard earned [that's super questionable on the hard work but what ever do it know] #Botchfest #MarkFest #KilledTheBusiness," Scherr responded.

The former WWE Superstar has never been shy about calling out Tony Khan and the latter's body of work in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see if any of the AEW stars respond to Scherr's harsh comments.

Missed the latest AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

WCW veteran Disco Inferno is surprised that AEW hasn't somehow picked up the former WWE Universal Champion

While Scherr seems outspoken about AEW's booking decisions and work environment, his potential transition to the promotion could create a lot of buzz among wrestling fans.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno questioned why Khan hadn't signed Scherr despite picking up several other former WWE stars.

"Tony Khan didn't even sign Braun Strowman," Inferno said. "They should have signed him. They just sign all the 'good workers' in quotation marks. Because they wanna have the matches and stuff like that. Like Claudio [Castagnoli] is a perfect guy for them." (08:58 onward)

Unfortunately, AEW already has a bloated roster, which might be why Adam Scherr has not been approached for a possible move to the company. It will be interesting to see if the two sides can potentially mend fences and work out a deal in the future.

Would you like to see Adam Scherr in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh