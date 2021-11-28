Braun Strowman spotted with former AEW star at a wrestling event

At a recent WrestleCade event, former AEW star Erick Redbeard ( Erick Rowan in WWE) was spotted with Braun Strowman. A fan posted a picture with both of them.

Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman were part of The Wyatt Family after Luke Harper (Mr. Brodie Lee) had to leave the group. The trio of Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman won their first match on WWE RAW via disqualification. They defeated Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns of The Shield.

The Monster Among Men's association with The Wyatt Family helped escalate him to new heights.

Braun Strowman became extremely popular on the main roster thanks to his display of strength and larger-than-life physique. Although WWE made some questionable booking decisions, he eventually lifted the Universal Championship by defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. He was surprisingly released earlier this year from WWE.

Erick Rowan made his only appearance on AEW during the episode of Dynamite that honored the late great Brodie Lee's legacy. Erick Redbeard ran in to make the save and lifted an emotional sign in the ring as his eyes swelled up.

Would Braun Strowman be a good fit in AEW?

Braun Strowman is yet to sign with a company permanently. His last WWE match was at WrestleMania Backlash, where Bobby Lashley defeated him and Drew McIntyre. Since then, his only match came against EC 3 at Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion was expected to sign with IMPACT Wrestling and show up at Bound for Glory, but that never materialized.

Would AEW be a good fit for Braun Strowman? It seems unlikely. Tony Khan's company places a lot of emphasis on wrestling ability, and Strowman's biggest appeal is his physique. There's no doubt that he has immense star power and, for a man his size, he works well enough in the ring. But his lack of technical proficiency as well as some of his comments about independent wrestling could lead to AEW fans rejecting him.

