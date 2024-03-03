Brawl suddenly breaks out forcing AEW to cancel scheduled match on Collision

A former WWE Superstar was blinsided and attacked before his match started on this week's episode of AEW Collision. The name in question is Buddy Matthews.

The House of Black member was scheduled to compete in a singles match tonight. Following his entrance, Matthews was dragged outside by none other than Mark Briscoe.

The tag team veteran took the fight to Matthews, and even brought out several foreign objects such as tables to dish out punishment. House of Black came out to help the former WWE Superstar, but Briscoe was ready for them.

Expand Tweet

Despite being at a numbers disadvantage, Mark Briscoe was able to isolate each member of the faction, putting Matthews through a table, hitting Brody King with a steel chair, and taking out Malakai Black with the same metal rod they hit him with.

The brawl forced the Tony Khan-led promotion to cancel the bout on Collision.

It seems that the House of Black have their hands full with the AEW star. Briscoe will definitely not be an easy target for the faction, especially after their recent exchange.

What are your thoughts on this feud? Let us know in the comments section below.