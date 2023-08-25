Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee's (fka Luke Harper) throwback photo goes viral as fans mourn WWE star's death

WWE superstar Bray Wyatt tragically passed away on August 24th, and the wrestling world is still processing the passing of one of the greatest superstars of this generation. The cause of Bray Wyatt's death has been reportedly due to a heart attack. Wyatt had been dealing with an ongoing illness and was taken off television back in March.

The news of his passing has had a huge impact on many professional wrestlers around the world, as it had when Wyatt's best friend Brodie Lee passed away around 3 years ago.

On X (formerly Twitter), many fans and wrestlers have paid tribute to Wyatt. The post below shares a beautiful throwback picture of Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee, which went viral:

"Both Bray & Brodie gone within a 3-year span, now reunited in heaven The Wyatt Family forever."

WWE star Shayna Bazler sends a heartfelt message to Bray Wyatt after his tragic passing

WWE superstar Shayna Bazler recently took to Instagram to react to the tragic death of Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt tragically passed away due to a heart attack, according to the reports. The news of his death was announced by Triple H on Twitter.

Shayna Bazler took to Instagram to send a dedicated message to Bray Wyatt and stated that he believed in her before "Day 1."

"Bray believed in me long before “Day 1.” And he always reminded me of that fact. #followthebuzzards" wrote Baszler

The company has reportedly scrapped all their plans for SmackDown tomorrow, and the show will only focus on the Windham family.

We will have to wait and see if there are any ex-WWE talents appearing on tomorrow night's SmackDown.

