"Bray believed in me long before Day 1" - Shayna Baszler sends a message dedicated to Bray Wyatt after his tragic death

Shayna Baszler recently took to Instagram to react to the tragic death of Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt passed away at 36 due to a heart attack, which is the reported cause of his death. The tragic news was announced by Triple H on Twitter.

Taking to Instagram, Baszler dedicated a heartfelt message to Wyatt by claiming that he believed in The Queen of Spades from "Day 1".

"Bray believed in me long before “Day 1.” And he always reminded me of that fact. #followthebuzzards" wrote Baszler

Braun Strowman sent an emotional message to Bray Wyatt after his tragic death

Following the tragic death of Bray Wyatt, his former Wyatt Family stablemate Braun Strowman took to Instagram to honor him.

Strowman made his WWE debut as part of Wyatt's faction. The group also consisted of Erick Rowan and the late Brodie Lee (FKA Luke Harper).

Taking to Instagram, The Monster of All Monsters mentioned how Bray Wyatt stood by him during his highs and lows. He wrote:

"i really don’t even know how or where to start. This is just what i can muster up right now. 8 years ago today I joined you as your black sheep. If I knew only an 8 short years later, I would have to say good by I sure as hell wouldn’t have taken so much for granted. You were my best friend my mentor my big little brother my brother of destruction. You were there for all my highs and my lows as I was for yours."

Strowman further added how influential Wyatt was in his career and how much he taught him in life. He added:

"You taught me so many things in the business that we shared and loved and you taught me so much in life. You truly made me a better person. I was so honored the day I found out you were haveing [sic] Knash boy and you asked me to be his Godfather. Windham you were one of a kind with a great mind and even better soul."

Lastly, the former Universal Champion sent his condolences to the Rotunda family. He concluded by writing the following:

"The world lost such and amazing man. My heart is with the Rotunda family JoJo and all the baby’s [sic] know i love you all so much. I’ll see you down the road my friend. Slap Brodie on the a** for me when you see him. I know this isn’t bye forever. I LOVE YOU HOOT!!!"

Bray Wyatt previously defeated Strowman to win the Universal Championship during the pandemic era of WWE. The two men have shared the ring on multiple occasions.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our condolences to Windham Rotunda's family, friends, and fans in this difficult time.

