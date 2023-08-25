Braun Strowman sends an emotional message after Bray Wyatt's tragic death

WWE star and former Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman took to Instagram to react to Bray Wyatt's tragic death.

The news was confirmed by Triple H, who announced on Twitter that Wyatt passed away at the age of 36. Reactions from the entire professional wrestling industry have been pouring in since.

Taking to Instagram, Strowman also sent a heartfelt message in honor of his former stablemate and friend. The former Universal Champion made his WWE debut alongside Wyatt and the late Brodie Lee (Luke Harper).

"i really don’t even know how or where to start. This is just what i can muster up right now. 8 years ago today I joined you as your black sheep. If I knew only an 8 short years later, I would have to say good by I sure as hell wouldn’t have taken so much for granted. You were my best friend my mentor my big little brother my brother of destruction. You were there for all my highs and my lows as I was for yours."

He continued talking about how Wyatt's lesson made him a better performer and person.

"You taught me so many things in the business that we shared and loved and you taught me so much in life. You truly made me a better person. I was so honored the day I found out you were haveing [sic] Knash boy and you asked me to be his Godfather. Windham you were one of a kind with a great mind and even better soul. The world lost such and amazing man. My heart is with the Rotunda family JoJo and all the baby’s [sic] know i love you all so much. I’ll see you down the road my friend. Slap Brodie on the a** for me when you see him. I know this isn’t bye forever. I LOVE YOU HOOT!!!" wrote Strowman

Check out Braun Strowman's emotional message dedicated to Bray Wyatt below:

Braun Strowman was stablemates with Bray Wyatt in the past

As noted earlier, Braun Strowman made his televised WWE debut in 2015 when he joined forces with Bray Wyatt as part of The Wyatt Family.

In his first appearance, Strowman attacked Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley). This led to his in-ring debut, where he defeated Ambrose via disqualification.

In 2020, Strowman reignited his rivalry with Bray Wyatt, who dethroned the former as Universal Champion at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event and ended his reign at 141 days.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our condolences to Windham Rotunda's family, friends, and fans in this difficult time.

