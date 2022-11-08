Bray Wyatt has been the talk of the town since his majestic WWE return a few weeks back. That did not stop fans from making tongue-in-cheek comments about the former Eater of the Worlds coming to AEW.

In September, WWE started airing cryptic vignettes and displayed QR codes in various locations during episodes of Raw and SmackDown. The QR codes were seemingly a build-up to Bray Wyatt's return and fans were heavily invested.

At the end of Extreme Rules, the former Universal Champion made his long-awaited return with a number of Firefly Funhouse characters showing up at various parts of the arena.

When he was initially released, fans were taken aback as Bray Wyatt's alter ego The Fiend was one of the most successful merch sellers in the company. After his release, speculation ran wild about whether we would see him in AEW as Tony Khan did not shy away from signing people WWE deemed surplus to requirements.

Tony Khan had already signed a number of big names like Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black, Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm and Keith Lee.

During the most recent episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, the Factory stood tall after their six-man tag match win against Rhett Titus, Cheeseburger, and Logan Laroux. After the match, a cryptic video aired on the big screen, prompting hilarious takes from fans on Twitter.

Parts Unknown @Reinmeka_23 @WrestlingCovers Oh no why would they do a video like that people are gonna automatically think Bray Wyatt lol @WrestlingCovers Oh no why would they do a video like that people are gonna automatically think Bray Wyatt lol 😆

Not everyone thought of Bray Wyatt, though, with others thinking of the House of Black, or an evil version of Danhausen.

Ronette Pulaski @FIR3WALKWITM3 @WrestlingCovers Pay attention folks , something very evil is about to happen , a transformation @WrestlingCovers Pay attention folks , something very evil is about to happen , a transformation https://t.co/50FYlmibTK

Jim Ross recently spoke about Bray Wyatt going back to WWE

When the former Fiend was released, many felt AEW was the next logical step, but the move never transpired. About a month back, Jim Ross addressed this on Grilling JR.

"I don’t know if he ever interviewed with Tony Khan or not," said Ross. "It wouldn’t surprise me if he did. Bray may have had this plan all along. I don’t know if they ever talked. I think the horse is out of the barn. He wanted to go back to WWE, and I don’t know that amount of money Tony could’ve offered that was gonna supplant his career in WWE."

Bray Wyatt is arguably the biggest return under Triple H. Despite not working a single match yet, he's one of the biggest attractions in wrestling right now. Fans cannot wait to see with whom he feuds first.

