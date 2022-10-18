Bray Wyatt recently made a triumphant return to WWE after a year of absence from the promotion. In light of his return and the rumored AEW interest, the legendary Jim Ross shot down any chance of the Eater of Worlds appearing in Tony Khan's promotion.

While Wyatt might be back with WWE now, fans were shocked last year in June to hear that the star parted ways with the promotion. Soon after, fans began clamoring for Bray Wyatt to jump to AEW. Unfortunately, these hopes were dashed two weeks ago.

During a recent episode of Grilling with J.R., the AEW commentator shared what knowledge he has on any talks between Bray Wyatt and Tony Khan:

"I don’t know if he ever interviewed with Tony Khan or not," said Ross. "It wouldn’t surprise me if he did. Bray may have had this plan all along. I don’t know if they ever talked. I think the horse is out of the barn. He wanted to go back to WWE, and I don’t know that amount of money Tony could’ve offered that was gonna supplant his career in WWE."

J.R. continued, noting that while he had no insider information, Tony Khan or any other booker would have approached Wyatt:

"I think you’d be silly if you’re in the wrestling business and this talent was a free agent and you didn’t at least engage in a conversation to determine his level of interest - if there was any interest. My take is, there was never any major interest, and it was all about right place in the right time to get him back in the game.” (H/T: 411Mania)

Chris Jericho recently gave his take on Bray Wyatt's recent return promo, this past WWE SmackDown.

Jim Ross also gave his take on Bray Wyatt's WWE return and confessed that he tries to keep up with the rival promotion

Bray Wyatt has shaken up the wrestling world with his return to WWE, as most of the biggest names in the industry have had something to say about him. Similarly, Good Ol' J.R. had a take to give about the star's potential in WWE.

A truly emotional week for Bray Wyatt and the @WWEUniverse is touched.

During the same podcast episode, JR professed that he's eager to see where Wyatt ends up in WWE:

“I think he’s a big-time player and I’m glad he’s back. I’m not sure where they’re headed with that deal. I like to watch it all unfold when I get a chance. Somebody earlier asked if I watch WWE, I watch it sometimes, but I do because I’m a wrestling fan. But I think he’s a hell of a talent," Jim Ross said. (H/T: WrestlingINC)

It remains to be seen what Bray Wyatt will end up doing in WWE. Unfortunately, for AEW fans, the Eater of Worlds might never join up with AEW if Triple H allows his creativity to run wild.

