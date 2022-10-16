"I don’t buy a word of it" - Top AEW star shares his honest opinion on Bray Wyatt's uncharacteristic promo upon his return on WWE SmackDown

While the WWE world is still reeling from the incredibly emotional promo by Bray Wyatt, AEW star Chris Jericho had a unique response.

After making an epic return at Extreme Rules pay-per-view, the Eater of Worlds cut an emphatic promo on SmackDown. Wyatt seemingly broke character to be his genuine self, as he expressed his gratitude to fans. Furthermore, he also stated how had previously thought that his actions meant nothing to anyone, but had let of that notion later on.

Although his words stuck a chord amongst fans, Chris Jericho seemingly stayed in his AEW heel character to state that he did not believe Bray Wyatt's words. However, he also conceded his appreciation for the segment.

"I don’t buy a word of it! And I love it… 👍"

With Bray Wyatt seemingly going down an unexplored path in WWE now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what he does next in the coming weeks.

Another AEW star recently praised Bray Wyatt on his return to WWE

While fans are certainly happy to have Bray Wyatt back in business, AEW star Matt Hardy has also expressed his admiration for the Superstar.

Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the Broken One talked about the Eater of Worlds and the character he portrayed.

“He’s such a unique character too. There’s so many idiosyncrasies with everything he does. So you really have to–the devil’s in the details. You really have to pay attention to the details. Bray’s good at that. Hopefully with Triple H behind the helm now, he’s going to stay on top of it too," said Matt Hardy [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Matt Hardy further praised the reinvention of Bray Wyatt's character upon his return. With the future ripe with possibilities, only time will tell how the Superstar will progress in WWE. The former Universal Champion is still his normal self as of now, but we may see more shades in his character in the near future.

