"He’s such a unique character" - WWE legend predicts whether Bray Wyatt will stay at the top of the company under Triple H's regime

Bray Wyatt made his stunning return to WWE at the recent Extreme Rules premium live event. Matt Hardy has now praised the former champion's unique character on his podcast.

On the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy briefly highlighted the detailing in Wyatt's character's work. He also wished his real-life friend the best under Triple H's regime in WWE.

Wyatt's former tag team partner believes that The Eater of Worlds will stay at the top under The Game's creative vision.

“He’s such a unique character too. There’s so many idiosyncrasies with everything he does. So you really have to–the devil’s in the details. You really have to pay attention to the details. Bray’s good at that. Hopefully with Triple H behind the helm now, he’s going to stay on top of it too," said Matt Hardy [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Matt Hardy is happy with Bray Wyatt's return to professional wrestling

During the same conversation, Matt Hardy spoke about Bray Wyatt's return to WWE and claimed that he is happy that the 35-year-old star is back in the pro wrestling business.

Hardy also mentioned that his former tag team partner was frustrated with several decisions made by Vince McMahon. He said:

"First and foremost, I'm so happy for him because he loves wrestling, but it was also one of those things towards the end; he was burnt out in many ways. He was frustrated with a lot of Vince's decisions, I think, and to see him back and do what he does best and do it passionately, I love it."

The AEW star praised Wyatt's reintroduction to the WWE Universe and labeled it "amazing."

"I thought the reintroduction was so amazing. I love how you have all these characters from the Firefly Funhouse, and now they are real, and they show up in real life in different parts of the arena. It was done in such a cinematic, theatrical way; I loved the presentation."

Bray Wyatt will make his first post-Extreme Rules appearance on tonight's edition of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what's next for him on the company's programming.

