"He was frustrated with a lot of Vince's decisions" - Bray Wyatt's legendary rival thrilled about his WWE return

Bray Wyatt's WWE return continues to be one of the most talked-about stories in professional wrestling. Wyatt's former partner and rival Matt Hardy recently reacted to the high-profile comeback on a special episode of his podcast, where he celebrated 30 years in the business.

Hardy and Wyatt featured in a compelling WWE angle several years ago, culminating in the duo winning the RAW Tag Team Championship at the Greatest Royal Rumble event. The eccentric characters also battled each other in multiple matches, including the memorable Ultimate Deletion Match in 2018.

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt have shared a close bond behind the scenes ever since they worked together, and the legend was aware of how much the WWE star loved wrestling. Hardy has also previously spoken about the former Universal Champion's love-hate relationship with Vince McMahon and its impact on Bray's career.

Hardy admitted that Wyatt was frustrated with the former WWE CEO's creative decisions but was happy to see him back under the company's new management. Here's what the AEW star had to say on this week's edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy:

"First and foremost, I'm so happy for him because he loves wrestling, but it was also one of those things towards the end; he was burnt out in many ways. He was frustrated with a lot of Vince's decisions, I think, and to see him back and do what he does best and do it passionately, I love it." [7:19 - 7:35]

Matt Hardy tuned into Extreme Rules to watch Bray Wyatt's grand return and was honestly impressed by how Triple H and his team reintroduced the talented superstar to the audience.

WWE had people dressed up as Firefly Funhouse characters in the crowd before Bray kicked open a mystery door and received one of the loudest pops in recent memory. Matt Hardy, a pioneer of cinematic wrestling, was mainly a fan of the multi-layered presentation as it helped maximize the impact of the show-closing moment.

"I thought the reintroduction was so amazing. I love how you have all these characters from the Firefly Funhouse, and now they are real, and they show up in real life in different parts of the arena. It was done in such a cinematic, theatrical way; I loved the presentation." [7:36 - 7:53]

Matt Hardy is fascinated by the storyline with Bray Wyatt's rumored new faction

Bray Wyatt's reappearance has been a massive success for WWE due to the sheer amount of hype generated. Moreover, fans are busy speculating about the superstar's next move.

WWE has teased the arrival of 'Wyatt 6', a new potential faction led by the former world champion, as the promotion reportedly has long-term plans for the group.

The excitement amongst fans regarding the members' identities is palpable, and Matt Hardy, too, has his own theories about the stable, as he added below:

"I love the reaction that it got and the fact that he came out with the lantern [which was] a nice call back to old-school Bray, and then he blew it out. I love that so much. And the concept behind the Wyatt 6, who are like these six key individuals that are kind of like all within his mind, but they are all somehow real now. I like the possibilities behind this." [7:54 - 8:12]

What are your predictions for 'Wyatt 6'? Share them in the comments section below, and also let us know how you feel about Bray Wyatt's return.

While using quotes from this article, please credit 'The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy' and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes