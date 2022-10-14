Details on WWE's big plans for Bray Wyatt's rumored "Wyatt 6" stable - Reports

An interesting report has emerged on WWE's plans for Bray Wyatt's rumored faction "Wyatt 6."

Bray Wyatt's big comeback at Extreme Rules 2022 also marked the return of characters from the Firefly Fun House. Abby the Witch, Mercy the Buzzard, The Boss, Ramblin' Rabbit, and Huskus the Pig all made appearances at the event. This resulted in fans speculating that Wyatt would be forming his own stable on WWE TV.

Now, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has shared details on WWE's plans for the rumored stable led by Wyatt. Here's what he wrote:

“There is all kinds of speculation regarding the identities of the Wyatt 6 group. There is also said to be a long-term plan for the group up to WrestleMania.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Bray Wyatt will be a major factor in WWE's plans heading into WrestleMania 39

It wouldn't be a stretch to say that Bray Wyatt's comeback was the biggest of the several returns that fans have seen in the recent past. Wyatt was released by WWE last year, and his exit didn't sit well with many fans. Wyatt is a former WWE Champion and Universal Champion as well.

Triple H seems to be a big fan of Wyatt and had nothing but praise for him when he recently talked about working with him:

“[He is] one of the most and I mean this in the best way possible, crazy creative people I’ve ever been around. [His] mind just never stops thinking of creative, but it’s like being in a whirlwind of stuff, without the harness and without somebody to point the tornado, it’s just all over the place. And he’s a victim of his own mind.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

It goes without saying that Triple H would do everything in his power to ensure that Wyatt has a massive TV presence heading into WWE's biggest show of the year. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Wyatt as The Show of Shows inches closer.

What do you think? If Wyatt 6 comes into being in the near future, what role could the faction play at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

