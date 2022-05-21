"Vince didn't see him as such" - WWE legend describes two-time Universal Champion not being considered a top guy

Matt Hardy had the chance to explain from his point of view why Bray Wyatt was never considered a top guy in WWE.

The AEW star worked with the Eater of Worlds as both an ally and adversary during his time with WWE. Together, they formed the Deleters of Worlds, shortly after Ultimate Deletion, their cinematic match at the Hardy Compound. They reigned once as RAW Tag Team Champions and Wyatt assisted Hardy as he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Wyatt had already captured the WWE title on one occasion prior to crossing paths with Matt Hardy, but it always felt like he could achieve more. Hardy explained why he felt Bray was never considered a top guy, during the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy:

"Because ultimately Vince didn't see him as such. You know if you're a guy like you know Undertaker you're going to be treated differently when you're older, obviously, you know someone like John Cena, obviously Roman Reigns is the tippy top guy then you're gonna have other guys who like cycle in and out of those things. You know Cesaro got close there at the end, you had times where Braun Strowman was up and down." (1:06:45)

His run alongside Hardy remains the single time in his career that Wyatt has been presented as a babyface. He would later be repackaged as the Fiend, winning the Universal title twice before his 2021 release.

Check out the full podcast below:

Matt Hardy has since reunited with his brother Jeff in AEW after their WWE departures

Matt left at the end of his contract in 2020, after enjoying a SmackDown tag title reign with his brother Jeff Hardy.

"Broken" Matt Hardy then signed for AEW and participated in the inaugural Stadium Stampede Match at Double or Nothing. He has since reinvented himself again as the founding leader of the HFO faction, which has now been renamed the AFO after Andrade assumed leadership.

After finding himself usurped by El Idolo, Matt was saved by Jeff as he made his own AEW debut to reunite the legendary brother tag team. They have enjoyed wins over Private Party, the Butcher and the Blade recently, gaining vital momentum before revisiting a rivalry with the Young Bucks.

