Wrestling world in awe as Bray Wyatt returns along with apparent faction at WWE Extreme Rules

The wrestling world was elated as former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt made a shocking return at the end of the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

Fans have been teased by WWE for several weeks. The White Rabbit song by Jefferson Airplane was randomly played during live events and during the commercial breaks for the live crowd.

This got fans speculating it was WWE teasing a new character, and then the wrestling world was teased a little more in the form of QR codes that revealed cryptic messages giving people a clearer idea of who the mysterious character was.

Some believed it was Bray Wyatt's Fiend making a return whilst others speculated it to be Malakai Black or Bad Bunny.

After the main event of Extreme Rules came to an end, the lights went out and a man was singing "He's got the whole world in his hands." The spotlight hit at one corner of the arena where a real-life Huskus the pig was, then in the other corner Mercy The Buzzard was present.

Just like that, one by one Wyatt's firefly funhouse members came to life, including Sister Abigail and The Fiend.

Following this, footage of the destroyed Firefly Funhouse played and then through a door a masked man came out. The masked man revealed himself to be none other than Bray Wyatt and the crowd went berserk.

It certainly looks like Wyatt has not come alone, who are behind the masks of his Firefly Funhouse characters? We will have to wait and find out.

What was your reaction to the former WWE Champion's return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

