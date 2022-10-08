Triple H kicks off WWE SmackDown with possible hint at identity of the White Rabbit

The season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown kicked off with the Chief Content Officer, Triple H, inside the ring addressing the WWE Universe. He had another subtle tease for the White Rabbit character, hinting that it could be Bray Wyatt.

For several weeks, WWE has been hinting at a new character. They played the White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane during live shows and followed it with a red light. This certainly had the wrestling world intrigued. Over the past few weeks, there have been several QR codes hinting at who the White Rabbit could be.

The codes also referenced some fan accounts on social media. One such account was DanielNCFC15. The account has 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt as the profile picture.

Check out the profile here.

During Triple H's opening segment, another QR Code was spotted on the microphone. When scanned, the code led to a link with the URL ending in 10822. This hinted that the White Rabbit would reveal himself at WWE Extreme Rules, which is scheduled to take place on October 8, 2022.

The QR Code played a video of the three little pigs. There was a voice saying, "Let Me In," which is the catchphrase of The Fiend. One of the three little pigs in the video was noted to be Huskus the pig, a member of the Firefly Funhouse.

Following the segment by Triple H, there has been a considerable increase in intrigue within the WWE Universe. Fans are eagerly anticipating the debut of the White Rabbit character at the premium live event.

Later during SmackDown, a video was played hinting that the mysterious personality will show up at Extreme Rules.

Do you think Bray Wyatt is the White Rabbit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes