"I like to watch it all unfold" - AEW veteran reacts to Bray Wyatt's emphatic WWE return

The wrestling world was in awe when former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to the promotion at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. AEW veteran Jim Ross shared his honest thoughts on the comeback.

Bray Wyatt was released last year, and since then, he has stayed away from professional wrestling. After several teases in the form of QR codes and white rabbit, in the closing segment of WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt appeared. He did not come alone as the puppets from the Firefly Fun House were brought to life.

While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross shared his thoughts on the former WWE Champion returning to the company. Ross appreciated Wyatt and mentioned that he is an incredible talent and is looking forward to seeing his character grow in WWE.

“I think he’s a big-time player and I’m glad he’s back. I’m not sure where they’re headed with that deal, nor would I like to know, I like to watch it all unfold when I get a chance. Somebody earlier asked if I watch WWE, I watch it sometimes, but I do because I’m a wrestling fan. I’ve got my brand, AEW is my brand, and that’s what I’m buying my groceries on but I think he’s a hell of a talent," Jim Ross said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Ross also mentioned that Wyatt is one of the most athletic stars he has seen, especially given his size, and is happy for him as he can do what he loves once again.

"He’s got that Blackjack Mulligan and Mike Rotunda blood running through his veins, he’s athletic as hell for a 300-pound guy. I’m glad he’s back, I’m glad anybody is back for any company if everybody is on board." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Bray Wyatt pays homage to Brodie Lee during his first promo

Last week on SmackDown, the former WWE Champion cut his first promo since his return. During the promo, Wyatt got emotional as he thanked the fans for having his back and believing in him.

He also mentioned that over the last year he has suffered a lot of losses, including two people close to him.

The late Brodie Lee and Wyatt worked together for a long time. Unfortunately, former AEW star Lee passed away in December 2020. It was a tough loss for the entire wrestling world.

